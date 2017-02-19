Monster Energy NASCAR Cup News

  • Five Best Finishes from 2016
  • Most Cup Series driver wins by car numbers 31-40
  • 49 days to Daytona: Fun facts about the No. 49 in NASCAR
  • 10 Signs That You Might Not Actually Be A NASCAR Fan
  • Why Doesn't NASCAR Retire Numbers Or Take Away Wins?
  • Davey Allison's legacy lives on through family and friends
  • Detroit auto show opens with preview of "Cars 3"

    and some from yesterday.....
  • Why Davey Allison deserves to be in the NASCAR Hall of Fame
  • NASCAR community revels in rare Charlotte snowfall
  • The 10 Worst Pit Road Accidents
  • Five Current Tracks That We Could All Do Without
  • NASCAR Stocks: International Speedway vs. Speedway Motorsports
  • Ladies, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is off the market


NOTE: the 20-25 links that seemed the most interesting to me are posted in the basic order they are shown on the Article / Column / Blog Links page with approx 10 days worth of links
after Homestead, race 36 of 36
Chase race 10 of 10
Championship 4


1) #48-Jimmie Johnson, [5 wins], 5040, Champion
2) #22-Joey Logano, [3 wins], 5037 -3
3) #18-Kyle Busch, [4 wins], 5035 -5
4) #19-Carl Edwards, [3 wins], 5007 -33



Top Five 'Classic' Driver Points(not Chase)
1) #4-Kevin Harvick(C8), 1159
2) #22-Joey Logano(C2), 1133, -26
3) #18-Kyle Busch(C3), 1105, -54
4) #2-Brad Keselowski(C12), 1089, -70
5) #11-Denny Hamlin(C6), 1084, -75
7) #48-Jimmie Johnson(CHAMP), 1007, -152
(C# = chase driver and current Chase position)
See the top 25 in 'Classic' Drivers Points on the 2016 Chase page.


Next Race: Daytona 500

Countdown to Race Time: 2/26/2017 ~2:20pm/et

Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL

FOX, 2:00pm/et
Motor Racing Network (MRN)
SiriusXM Radio Channel 90

Qualifying:
Sunday, February 19, 2017, 3:00pm/et

FOX, 3:00pm/et
Live Radio online at motorracingnetwork.com

Happy Hour Practice:
Saturday, February 25, 2017, TBA



Paint Schemes

Born in JANUARY

9 Mark Martin, Stephen Leicht, Briggs Pemberton, Bob Rahilly, Stephen Hawkins, Jim Rosenblum, Dick Johnson, Harold Hardesty

10 Harry Gant, Larry McReynolds, Dennis Lacroix, John Mulloy, Rodger Ward, Bobby Rahal

11 Carroll Shelby, Brett Bodine, Jeff Hood, Shane Wallace, Tyler Reddick

12 Lloyd Ruby, Brian Scott, Walter Ballard, Henley Gray, Kerry Teague, Hop Holmes, Jacob Dallenbach, George Bignotti, Catlin Marie Waltrip, Randy Goss, Brian Taylor, Nick McIntosh

13 Ernie Irvan, Earl Balmer, Ron Denton, Jim Fallon, Kirk Hanson, Buddy Young

14 Dick Allwine, Mack Shirley, Russ Truelove, Kim Wallace

15 Tim Andrews, John Dodd, Sr., Bob Devine, Scotty Hazlett, Chris Ostrander

16 A.J. Foyt, Norm Benning, Dick Rathman, Bill Pappas, Harold Elliott, John Ambrose, Jeremy Clements, Jarit Johnson, Possum Jones

17 Lake Speed, Harry Hyde, Michael McSwain, Gabe Martin, Squirt Johns, Al Terrell, Jim Hall

18 Bill Davis, Christian Fittipaldi, Jerry Oliver, Ronnie Chumley, Joe Martin, Gilles Villeneuve

19 George Hufford, Dorothy Shull, Walt Sprague, Don Tilley, Jim Whitman

20 Fireball Roberts, Ryan Pepe, George Gallup, Ralph Jones, Kenny Brightbill, Robin McCall

21 Ernie Saxton, Roman Pemberton, John Willenborg, Robert Hughes, Bud Harless, Mike Kempton

22 Mike Bugarewicz, Ashton Lewis Jr., Sean Pragano, Emma Blaney, Josh Pate, Grant Enfinger, Ray Clark, Bob Pronger, Danny Graves, Red Ortwein, Jeff McClure

23 Cole Custer, Matt Eversole, Austin Theriault, Bill Patterson, Daryl Rasnake, Boris Said Jr., Emanuel Zervakis, Major Melton, Jerry Grant, Art Dugan, Don Whittington, Terry Byers

24 Greg Wallace, Scott Speed, Bob Schacht, Mike Harmon, Austin Cameron, Bill Hyde, Gary Collins

25 Buddy Baker, Mike Broadwater, Harry Ranier, Chuck Hill, Neil Roberts, Shep Langdon, Joel Davis, Harry Dinwiddie, T.W. Taylor, Dale Quarterley

26 Sharon Leavine, Scott Wimmer, Paul Newman, Troy Welty, Al Bonnell, Red Tomlinson, Tony Nelson, Dave Pletcher

27 Taylor Cohen, Lake Speed, Jr., Jerry Robertson, Mike "Bubba" Hart, Gary Bradberry, George Follmer, Phil Good, Jerry Robertson

28 Bernece Wood, Phillipe Lopez, Jimmy Cox, David Green, Randy Renfrow, Mark DeMarco, Kenneth Lankford, Timothy Morgan, Chase Miller, Ray Chase, R.L. Combs, Robbie Robinson, Eddie MacDonald(GA), Jim Robinson

29 John Witske, Tommy Houston, Keegan Rice, Frank Mathalia, George Bush(NY), Bill Stickler, Frank Sessoms, Bob England, David Murry, Charlie Rudolph, Jeff Davis

30 Joe Falk, Rico Abreu, Wally Rogers, Wendy Venturini, Chad Boat, Andy Eversole, Don Cecchini, Ralph Zrimsek, Roy Hall, Al Smith, Norm Nelson

31 Kevin Patrick Dowd, Ed Samples, Brownie King, Shana Mayfield, Rick Wilson, Scott Lagasse Jr., Nolan Swift, Rex Hathcock, Tony Mullett, Jerick Johnson, Chris Winchell, Dub Utsman, Tommy Lane, Bobby Booth, G.T. Tallas

