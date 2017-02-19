2017 News by Month
Jan
2016 News by Month
Dec | Nov | Oct | Sept
Aug | July | June | May
Apr | Mar | Feb | Jan
2015 News by Month
Dec | Nov | Oct | Sept
Aug | July | June | May
Apr | Mar | Feb | Jan
2014 News by Month
Dec | Nov | Oct | Sept
Aug | July | June | May
Apr | Mar | Feb | Jan
2013 News by Month
Dec | Nov | Oct | Sept
Aug | July | June | May
Apr | Mar | Feb | Jan
2012 News by Month
Dec | Nov | Oct | Sept
Aug | July | June | May
Apr | Mar | Feb | Jan
2011 News by Month
Dec | Nov | Oct | Sept
Aug | July | June | May
Apr | Mar | Feb | Jan
2010 News by Month
Dec | Nov | Oct | Sept
Aug | July | June | May
Apr | Mar | Feb | Jan
2009 News by Month
Dec | Nov | Oct | Sept
Aug | July | June | May
Apr | Mar | Feb | Jan
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
FOX, 2:00pm/et
Motor Racing Network (MRN)
SiriusXM Radio Channel 90
Qualifying:
Sunday, February 19, 2017, 3:00pm/et
FOX, 3:00pm/et
Live Radio online at motorracingnetwork.com
Happy Hour Practice:
Saturday, February 25, 2017, TBA
Born in JANUARY
9 Mark Martin, Stephen Leicht, Briggs Pemberton, Bob Rahilly, Stephen Hawkins, Jim Rosenblum, Dick Johnson, Harold Hardesty
10 Harry Gant, Larry McReynolds, Dennis Lacroix, John Mulloy, Rodger Ward, Bobby Rahal
11 Carroll Shelby, Brett Bodine, Jeff Hood, Shane Wallace, Tyler Reddick
12 Lloyd Ruby, Brian Scott, Walter Ballard, Henley Gray, Kerry Teague, Hop Holmes, Jacob Dallenbach, George Bignotti, Catlin Marie Waltrip, Randy Goss, Brian Taylor, Nick McIntosh
13 Ernie Irvan, Earl Balmer, Ron Denton, Jim Fallon, Kirk Hanson, Buddy Young
14 Dick Allwine, Mack Shirley, Russ Truelove, Kim Wallace
15 Tim Andrews, John Dodd, Sr., Bob Devine, Scotty Hazlett, Chris Ostrander
16 A.J. Foyt, Norm Benning, Dick Rathman, Bill Pappas, Harold Elliott, John Ambrose, Jeremy Clements, Jarit Johnson, Possum Jones
17 Lake Speed, Harry Hyde, Michael McSwain, Gabe Martin, Squirt Johns, Al Terrell, Jim Hall
18 Bill Davis, Christian Fittipaldi, Jerry Oliver, Ronnie Chumley, Joe Martin, Gilles Villeneuve
19 George Hufford, Dorothy Shull, Walt Sprague, Don Tilley, Jim Whitman
20 Fireball Roberts, Ryan Pepe, George Gallup, Ralph Jones, Kenny Brightbill, Robin McCall
21 Ernie Saxton, Roman Pemberton, John Willenborg, Robert Hughes, Bud Harless, Mike Kempton
22 Mike Bugarewicz, Ashton Lewis Jr., Sean Pragano, Emma Blaney, Josh Pate, Grant Enfinger, Ray Clark, Bob Pronger, Danny Graves, Red Ortwein, Jeff McClure
23 Cole Custer, Matt Eversole, Austin Theriault, Bill Patterson, Daryl Rasnake, Boris Said Jr., Emanuel Zervakis, Major Melton, Jerry Grant, Art Dugan, Don Whittington, Terry Byers
24 Greg Wallace, Scott Speed, Bob Schacht, Mike Harmon, Austin Cameron, Bill Hyde, Gary Collins
25 Buddy Baker, Mike Broadwater, Harry Ranier, Chuck Hill, Neil Roberts, Shep Langdon, Joel Davis, Harry Dinwiddie, T.W. Taylor, Dale Quarterley
26 Sharon Leavine, Scott Wimmer, Paul Newman, Troy Welty, Al Bonnell, Red Tomlinson, Tony Nelson, Dave Pletcher
27 Taylor Cohen, Lake Speed, Jr., Jerry Robertson, Mike "Bubba" Hart, Gary Bradberry, George Follmer, Phil Good, Jerry Robertson
28 Bernece Wood, Phillipe Lopez, Jimmy Cox, David Green, Randy Renfrow, Mark DeMarco, Kenneth Lankford, Timothy Morgan, Chase Miller, Ray Chase, R.L. Combs, Robbie Robinson, Eddie MacDonald(GA), Jim Robinson
29 John Witske, Tommy Houston, Keegan Rice, Frank Mathalia, George Bush(NY), Bill Stickler, Frank Sessoms, Bob England, David Murry, Charlie Rudolph, Jeff Davis
30 Joe Falk, Rico Abreu, Wally Rogers, Wendy Venturini, Chad Boat, Andy Eversole, Don Cecchini, Ralph Zrimsek, Roy Hall, Al Smith, Norm Nelson
31 Kevin Patrick Dowd, Ed Samples, Brownie King, Shana Mayfield, Rick Wilson, Scott Lagasse Jr., Nolan Swift, Rex Hathcock, Tony Mullett, Jerick Johnson, Chris Winchell, Dub Utsman, Tommy Lane, Bobby Booth, G.T. Tallas
Win a 2017 Toyota Tundra filled with a bed of Stanley tools and a VIP racing experience in Sonoma [ends 1/31]
Win a trip to Indianapolis, Charlotte, and monthly prizes [ends 4/26]
Win a trip to Indianapolis or monthly gauge and tach bundles from Bosch [ends 5/31]